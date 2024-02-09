Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 526,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after buying an additional 108,764 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 0.8 %

WOR opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

