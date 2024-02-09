Barclays Increases Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $810.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $680.00 to $810.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $735.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $742.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $616.90 and a 200 day moving average of $578.22. The company has a market capitalization of $698.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

