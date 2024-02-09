Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Qualys worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qualys by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 12.3% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $169.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.69 and a 200-day moving average of $168.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

