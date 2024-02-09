Barclays PLC Sells 38,358 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,358 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Polaris worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 71.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Polaris by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Polaris by 526.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 536.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

NYSE:PII opened at $90.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.95. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

