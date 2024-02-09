Barclays PLC Sells 54,682 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 6.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 547,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,239,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 406,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

