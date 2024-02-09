Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Position Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,515 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,420 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 183,076 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,936,410 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,725,000 after buying an additional 39,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,892 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD opened at $14.82 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 494.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOLD shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

