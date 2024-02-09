Barrington Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Barrington Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.22). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 53,909 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 120,586 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,334,000 after acquiring an additional 711,820 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

