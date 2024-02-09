BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director James G. Rizzo Acquires 1,250 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,250 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $13,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,311.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.64. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.65%.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
