BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $63.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BRBR. Barclays boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

BRBR stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 52,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 94,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 504,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

