Ben Stocks Sells 265,000 Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Stock

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) insider Ben Stocks sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.15), for a total value of £1,722,500 ($2,159,333.08).

Porvair Stock Performance

Porvair stock opened at GBX 650 ($8.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 630.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 603.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £301.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,857.14 and a beta of 0.80. Porvair plc has a 52 week low of GBX 522 ($6.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 692 ($8.67).

Porvair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Porvair’s payout ratio is presently 1,714.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

