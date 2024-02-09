Benchmark Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $290.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $260.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $240.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 1.60. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $114.64 and a 52 week high of $248.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.35.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,202,000 after purchasing an additional 447,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

