Benchmark Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $290.00

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $260.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $240.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 1.60. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $114.64 and a 52 week high of $248.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.35.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,202,000 after purchasing an additional 447,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.