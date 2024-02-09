BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,948 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BHP Group by 230,385.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 691,157 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

