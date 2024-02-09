Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $42.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BHVN

Biohaven Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BHVN opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.17). Equities analysts predict that Biohaven will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Biohaven by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,316,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 959,947 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Biohaven by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 851,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,200,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,497,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Biohaven by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,638,000 after acquiring an additional 488,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.