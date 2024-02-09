BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $269.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

