BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 401,620 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,156,733.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,472,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,130,611.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $226,356.90.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 119,244 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $926,525.88.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 340,328 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $2,600,105.92.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 212,619 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $1,624,409.16.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 492,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,728,951.72.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,448.13.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,567 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,528.79.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,441 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $284,764.02.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,530 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,842.50.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $469,010.10.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 129,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 49,831 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 333,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,470,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

