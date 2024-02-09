BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 401,620 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,156,733.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,472,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,130,611.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $226,356.90.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 119,244 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $926,525.88.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 340,328 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $2,600,105.92.
- On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 212,619 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $1,624,409.16.
- On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 492,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,728,951.72.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,448.13.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,567 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,528.79.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,441 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $284,764.02.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,530 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,842.50.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $469,010.10.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 129,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 49,831 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 333,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,470,000.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
