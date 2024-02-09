Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.75.

BLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$30.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$43.43.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.08. Boralex had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of C$178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.0766932 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

