BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $161,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after buying an additional 2,085,433 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $75,483,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

