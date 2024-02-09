BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

BorgWarner has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. BorgWarner has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

NYSE BWA opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

