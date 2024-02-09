Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 79.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,983 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.