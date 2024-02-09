Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.