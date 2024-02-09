Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Target Price at C$146.18

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$146.18.

CJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Laurentian raised Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$119.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.78. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$135.27.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). Cargojet had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of C$214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet will post 3.2144197 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

