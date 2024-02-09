Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Target Price at C$146.18

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$146.18.

CJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Laurentian raised Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$119.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.78. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$135.27.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). Cargojet had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of C$214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet will post 3.2144197 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

