Brokerages Set dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Target Price at C$11.00

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.00.

DNTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank set a C$8.50 price target on shares of dentalcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of dentalcorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of dentalcorp stock opened at C$6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.51. dentalcorp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.12.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

