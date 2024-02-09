Brokerages Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Target Price at GBX 2,171

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,171 ($27.22).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,325 ($29.15) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,350 ($29.46) to GBX 2,250 ($28.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,858.50 ($23.30) on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,084 ($26.13). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,854.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,799.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 740.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.82 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5,856.57%.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Diane de Saint Victor bought 6,000 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,885 ($23.63) per share, with a total value of £113,100 ($141,782.63). 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

