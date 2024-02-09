Brokerages Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target at $206.43

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $160.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.43. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $202.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total transaction of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,273 shares of company stock worth $5,773,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

