Brokers Offer Predictions for InnovAge Holding Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for InnovAge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for InnovAge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for InnovAge’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

InnovAge Trading Up 3.5 %

InnovAge stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.