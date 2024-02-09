Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 28th

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of BAM stock opened at C$53.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.42. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of C$39.38 and a 12-month high of C$55.21. The firm has a market cap of C$21.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 597.78.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.9472924 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 9,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.95, for a total value of C$356,743.05. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

