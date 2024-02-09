Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.29

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.29 and last traded at C$30.85, with a volume of 29435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 237.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.85%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

