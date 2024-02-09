Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $867.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $160.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

