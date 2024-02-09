Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $105.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $122.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.11.

Bunge Global Trading Down 1.7 %

BG opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. Bunge Global has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,893,737,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,376,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,285,000 after purchasing an additional 60,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,231,000 after purchasing an additional 98,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 28.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after purchasing an additional 659,471 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

