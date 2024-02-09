Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $793.00.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $486.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $593.80. Cable One has a twelve month low of $482.95 and a twelve month high of $825.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

