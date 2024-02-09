Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 270833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Specifically, insider Fady Khallouf bought 273,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,473 ($6,860.98). 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 14.50. The company has a market capitalization of £6.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.62.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Company Profile

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

