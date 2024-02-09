California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,231 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in California Resources were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 98.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815,039 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,597,000 after acquiring an additional 811,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 791,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CRC opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on California Resources

About California Resources

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.