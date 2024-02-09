Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.49. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

