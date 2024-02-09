Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Reduced by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.88.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

