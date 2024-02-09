Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) PT Lowered to C$6.70 at Jefferies Financial Group

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$11.00 to C$6.70 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNE. Eight Capital lowered Canacol Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canacol Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CNE opened at C$5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.87 and a 1 year high of C$12.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.72. The firm has a market cap of C$200.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.62. Canacol Energy had a return on equity of 77.02% and a net margin of 60.83%. The business had revenue of C$106.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canacol Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canacol Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

