Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$6.70. The stock traded as low as C$5.89 and last traded at C$5.89, with a volume of 65985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.06.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of Canacol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canacol Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.17 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.62. Canacol Energy had a return on equity of 77.02% and a net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of C$106.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.72%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

