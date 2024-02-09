Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $12.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.88. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $13.14 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $227.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.85. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $238.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

