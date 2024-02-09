Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.49

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 52046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 275,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.