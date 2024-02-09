Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Stock Position Lifted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 1,412.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,914 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.26% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $139,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.