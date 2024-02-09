Capital One Financial Comments on Vital Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vital Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VTLE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Shares of VTLE opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.23. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $62.87.

In other Vital Energy news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,306,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 38,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after acquiring an additional 71,166 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

