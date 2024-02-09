Capital Power Co. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPX. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.36.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$35.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power has a one year low of C$35.11 and a one year high of C$46.73.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

