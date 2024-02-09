Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Capri were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Price Performance

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Capri’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRI

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.