Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) versus Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Critical Analysis

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A Diana Shipping 23.81% 13.69% 5.66%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Diana Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Caravelle International Group and Diana Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Diana Shipping has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.77%. Given Diana Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Risk & Volatility

Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Diana Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.15 $12.23 million N/A N/A Diana Shipping $289.97 million 1.14 $119.06 million $0.64 4.58

Diana Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Summary

Diana Shipping beats Caravelle International Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

