CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Price Up 3.8% After Strong Earnings

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $241.07 and last traded at $239.33. Approximately 177,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 710,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.50.

The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 371.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 79,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 62,572 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1,265.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

