Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Shares of FUN opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after purchasing an additional 946,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 67.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after purchasing an additional 930,021 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

