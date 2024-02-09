Celanese Co. (CE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on March 5th

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Celanese has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Celanese has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Celanese to earn $11.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CE opened at $148.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.88.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Celanese by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Celanese by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Celanese by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celanese

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.