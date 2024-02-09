Celestica (CLS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Celestica (NYSE: CLS):

1/31/2024 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $33.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2024 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.50 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2024 – Celestica was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2023 – Celestica was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:CLS opened at $37.55 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

