CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.76

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 425999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.37.

Get CEMEX alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CX

CEMEX Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 76.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,250,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656,187 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542,723 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after buying an additional 4,413,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 151.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,528,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after buying an additional 3,935,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.