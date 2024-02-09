Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Century Communities has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.
Century Communities Stock Performance
NYSE:CCS opened at $87.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $95.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on CCS. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
