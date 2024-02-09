Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

NYSE:CCS opened at $87.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $95.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Century Communities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Century Communities by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Century Communities by 125.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCS. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

