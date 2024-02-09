ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

ChampionX Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.08 on Friday. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after acquiring an additional 988,872 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after acquiring an additional 793,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 59.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,680,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after buying an additional 626,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after buying an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $16,354,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHX. Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

